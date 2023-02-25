178 000 ZIMBAS EXPECTED TO RETURN FROM SA

The imminent return of Zimbabweans, who have been living in
South Africa, comes after the neighbouring country announced last year that it
will not renew special permits for Zimbabweans without critical skills.
Writing in his weekly column, which is published in this
issue, President Mnangagwa said a total of 178 412 nationals, including their
families and dependents were expected home.
“Through our Embassy in South Africa, Government has
availed a portal for them to register so their whereabouts and needs are known
in anticipation of the repatriation exercise. Some have been away from home for
quite a while and, until now, had set base in South Africa. The ZEP allowed
Zimbabweans to lawfully remain in the sister Republic of South Africa in order
to pursue their education, to work or set up businesses. With a strong
educational foundation and largely highly skilled in different trades and
disciplines, our nationals have been active across a wide spectrum of the South
African economy. They will not be hard-pressed for options,” he said.
The President said Zimbabwe was ready to welcome its
citizens back home and had put systems in place to make sure that returnees
were fully integrated into the society and contribute to the social and
economic wellbeing of the country.
“We are preparing for their return, and to warmly welcome
them once they step on home soil. We will do so fully confident that their
return and re-integration into their families and communities, and with relatives
and friends will be smooth. Government will assist them as they prepare to
resume a productive life as full citizens back in the land of their birth.”
President Mnangagwa also thanked neighbouring countries
that gave sanctuary to Zimbabweans while the country worked on its economic
recovery.
“We thank all those countries which gave them shelter and
more skills while we sorted out our affairs for recovery and growth. South
Africa ranks foremost among those countries. With our economy now on an
irreversible growth trajectory, the time has now come for our nation to claim
back its own and to assume full responsibilities for its citizens who may wish
or need to come back home. They now have opportunities to contribute here at
home. This is how my Government views this latest development,” he said.
The President said a mopping team will leave for South
Africa this week to ensure preparations are comprehensive and attend to every
detail.
“The team comprises officials from many different
Government departments to ensure preparations are comprehensive and attend to
every detail. Sunday News
