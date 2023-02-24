GOVT BUYS 18 ELECTRIC VEHICLES



THE Government, through the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED), has now bought a total of 18 electric vehicles from a Chinese company as Zimbabwe continues to promote the use of smart energy as the world gradually shifts from petroleum-fuelled vehicles.

CMED was recently requested to also explore the provision of urban commuter services using electric buses which were cheaper to run compared to conventional vehicles, bringing relief to urban commuters who will benefit from lower fares.

Most of the electric cars recently bought by CMED were being used at its driving school, EasyGo, and the rest as shuttle cars at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The vehicles and the charging infrastructure at the CMED Harare depot, were bought by the CMED from BYD Company, which produces cars, buses, trucks, electric bicycles, forklifts and rechargeable batteries.

The purchasing of the electric cars also comes after Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona this week said Zimbabwe was committed to adopting clean energy solutions for the transport sector.

This was aimed at helping the country towards climate change mitigation.

Minister Mhona said efforts had been made to develop systems, some of which had been adopted under international regulatory institutions such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He was speaking during the 85th Session of the Inland Transport Committee (ITC) underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

He was contributing to a panel discussion on the topic: “Critical partnerships and leaving no one behind in the climate battle: global challenges and winning formulas for net zero leaders”.

“I wish to reiterate that Zimbabwe is committed to cooperation under the United Nations System, and to the adoption of international good practices and standards on all matters under the purview of the ITC. Cooperation bilaterally and at the multilateral level, as well as re-engagement, lie at the heart of the foreign policy of my leader, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa’s administration.

“Zimbabwe joins the United Nations family in shaping the attendant discourse, underpinned by the critical question that is among the top policy priorities for governments around the world on: “Critical Partnerships and Leaving no one behind in the climate battle: global challenges and winning formulas for net zero leaders”,” Minister Mhona said. Herald