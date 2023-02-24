GOVT BUYS 18 ELECTRIC VEHICLES

THE Government, through the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED), has now bought a total of 18 electric vehicles from a Chinese company as Zimbabwe continues to promote the use of smart energy as the world gradually shifts from petroleum-fuelled vehicles.
CMED was recently requested to also explore the provision
of urban commuter services using electric buses which were cheaper to run
compared to conventional vehicles, bringing relief to urban commuters who will
benefit from lower fares.
Most of the electric cars recently bought by CMED were
being used at its driving school, EasyGo, and the rest as shuttle cars at
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
The vehicles and the charging infrastructure at the CMED
Harare depot, were bought by the CMED from BYD Company, which produces cars,
buses, trucks, electric bicycles, forklifts and rechargeable batteries.
The purchasing of the electric cars also comes after
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona this week said
Zimbabwe was committed to adopting clean energy solutions for the transport
sector.
This was aimed at helping the country towards climate
change mitigation.
Minister Mhona said efforts had been made to develop
systems, some of which had been adopted under international regulatory
institutions such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
He was speaking during the 85th Session of the Inland
Transport Committee (ITC) underway in Geneva, Switzerland.
He was contributing to a panel discussion on the topic:
“Critical partnerships and leaving no one behind in the climate battle: global
challenges and winning formulas for net zero leaders”.
“I wish to reiterate that Zimbabwe is committed to
cooperation under the United Nations System, and to the adoption of
international good practices and standards on all matters under the purview of
the ITC. Cooperation bilaterally and at the multilateral level, as well as
re-engagement, lie at the heart of the foreign policy of my leader, His
Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa’s
administration.
“Zimbabwe joins the United Nations family in shaping the
attendant discourse, underpinned by the critical question that is among the top
policy priorities for governments around the world on: “Critical Partnerships
and Leaving no one behind in the climate battle: global challenges and winning
formulas for net zero leaders”,” Minister Mhona said. Herald
