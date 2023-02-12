FREED ZANU PF KILLER, KILLS AGAIN

Zanu PF activist who is also Chief Charumbira’s aide, Winterton Chirove (64) is back at the courts barely a year after being released from prison for stabbing and killing an MDC polling agent at Bondolfi Business Centre in Masvingo Rural.
Chirove who was released from prison on July 21, 2021 after
serving 18 years for killing
Petros Jeka committed another murder just 15 months after
his parole, according to a State case which is now before the courts.
Chirove who was Zanu PF youth chairperson at the time that
he killed Jeka was jointly convicted for the murder with Blessing Sonono.
Chirove is among Chief Charumbira’s 11 aides who are
currently remanded in prison for allegedly killing village head, Taurai
Lovemore Takawira on September 30, 2021. Takawira was killed over boundary
wrangles between Chief Charumbira and the recently revived Bere Chieftainship.
The murder of Jeka who was a polling agent at Bondolfi in
2002 captured international headlines as Mugabe fought for political survival
against political gladiator, Morgan Tsvangirai. Violence was unleashed against
the opposition resulting in tens of deaths throughout the country but Jeka’s
murder case was more dramatic in that for four years his body stayed at the
mortuary at Masvingo Provincial Hospital as the deceased’s family refused to
bury him until $2 million and 40 cattle were paid as compensation.
Government tried to give the deceased a pauper’s burial but
the family went to the High Court to defend its action. At some stage in 2006
the family resolved internally that they should bury their loved one.
Tension has been high in the Bondolfi area since the
release of Chirove as many felt that the murderer remained unremorseful and
unrepentant.
In the latest murder case Chirove allegedly teamed up with
10 other suspects from Mushandike Resettlement Area in Masvingo and killed
Takawira.
It is the State case that the 11 attacked Takawira, and two
other village heads, Mike Wengedzai Matambanadzo and Luckson Sinamai under
Chief Bere who were clearing a piece of land allocated to Sinamai by Chief Bere
at village 17A Mushandike Resettlement Area, Masvingo.
Sinamai and Matambanadzo managed to escape leaving Takawira
who was not feeling well behind. Takawira was never seen again until November
3, 2022 when his decomposing body was discovered by Gilbert Gomorera who was
looking for his cattle. The matter was reported to Police leading to the arrest
of the suspects
The 11 suspects are Chirove, Shelton Samuel (50), Nogo
Zicheche (61), Moleon Mbengo (46), Eriya Kwangwari (72), Elfas Mudhenge (72),
Brighton Madzivire (29), Vunganai Makono (63), Ratiel Muvingi (82), Aquilla
Muzenda (57) and Paul Clever Munankopa (71) have since appeared at Masvingo
Magistrate Court and were remanded in custody. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment