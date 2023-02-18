FLOODS : GRANDPA SWEPT AWAY

A 63-year-old-man drowned in Mabonyane River near Maphisa Growth Point, Matobo District in Matabeleland South province while attempting to cross the river which was flooded.
He was in the company of two other men. The deceased,
Nhlanganiso Tshuma, a villager under Chief Fuyana was swept away by the floods on Thursday and his body
was found the following day about 5km from the bridge by the riverside. A video
of Tshuma being swept away is circulating on social media. Matabeleland South
police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.
“The incident happened on Thursday as the now deceased
attempted to cross a river in flood and when he was halfway through, he was
overpowered by the water and swept away,” said Insp Mangena.
Tshuma was allegedly coming from Maphisa Growth Point on
his way home. There were cars and people who were waiting for the river to
subside when the three decided to cross, and he was swept away halfway through
the bridge.
Insp Mangena said people should never take chances with
flooded rivers, saying they risk losing their lives. She said people should
always wait for rivers to subside before attempting to cross.
The current rains have also seen a video of a donkey drawn
scotch-cart being swept away while trying to cross a flooded river. A video of
a donkey drawn scotch-cart surfaced yesterday, showing donkeys and the scotch-
cart carrying firewood being swept away by floods at a narrow bridge along the
Bulawayo Solusi road. The incident is said to have taken place on Friday and
two men who were on board the scotch-cart escaped unhurt. Sources said a
scotch-cart load of firewood fetches US$60 in the city, and most fire wood
traders come from the Solusi area, about 50km from Bulawayo.
In some videos circulating, bus and private cars drivers
will be urged on by onlookers who will be whistling and cheering them on to
cross flooded rivers, but police have warned drivers to desist from attempting
to cross rivers that are in flood.
The country has lately been receiving significant amounts
of rainfall and the Meteorological Service Department has warned the country’s
citizens of dangers such as drowning and lightning while it is raining. Sunday News
