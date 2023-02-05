FERTILISER BRIBE BACKFIRES

An alleged attempt to bribe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by executives from the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDC) using fertisers is being investigated by the country’s anti-graft body, it has been revealed.
Disgruntled IDC employees triggered the investigation by
the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after they presented a dossier
of alleged corrupt activities that included the flouting of tender procedures.
They claimed IDC chairperson Winstone Makamure and acting
general manager Edward Tome allegedly purchased fertilisers without following
the due tender process and tried to donate them to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.
Makamure and Tome were allegedly trying to influence the
two leaders to give them an audience so that they could defend themselves
against corruption allegations rocking the biggest state-owned industrial
institution.
Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are said to have refused to
entertain the duo.
"Tome is pushing to be appointed substantive general
manager so that he can cover up his shenanigans,” read part of the dossier
submitted to Zacc.
“He favours management instead of general staff in terms of
salaries and benefits.
“Resultantly, the chairman and the general manager are in
connivance to ensure that their misdeeds are covered up.
“They bought 30 tonnes of fertilisers from (a company
named) and donated to HE (Mnangagwa) and VP (Chiwenga) to buy their audience,
but both refused to entertain them and just told them to leave the fertilisers
in Kwekwe.
“They haven't met them up to now. The company is struggling
to pay for the fertiliser up to now.”
Anyway Mutambudzi the chief director for presidential
communications, yesterday said he could not comment on a matter that was under
investigation.
"It would be improper for me to comment on a matter
that is under probe by a constitutional institution,” Mutambudzi told The
Standard.
“We would not want to interfere with the investigations.
Zacc can answer to that.”
Zacc spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the
developments and said the matter was being investigated under case number
HCR26/01/23.
"I can confirm that Zacc received the report from IDC
staff and like all other reports, it will be investigated," Mlobane said.
The IDC executives are said to enjoy protection from some
named top government officials.
Zacc investigators are said to have descended at the IDC
offices on January 24 and served the
institution with a warrant of search and seizure.
The aggrieved employees accused Makamure and Tome of
abusing power by employing their relatives and giving them influential posts.
They were also accused of allocating company vehicles to
their allies within the company and the vehicles were allegedly being used for
personal business.
The workers claimed IDC incurred unnecessary costs from
overstaffing and vehicle maintenance as the two were allegedly creating new
posts in the organisation.
Contacted for comment, Tome said he was in a meeting. Makamure also did not respond to questions
sent to him.
IDC is mandated to identify, develop and implement new and
existing industries and industrial undertakings that promotes decentralisation
of sustainable industrial development, equitable employment and empowerment
opportunities in Zimbabwe..
The state-owned investment group has vast investments
covering vehicle assembling, cement and chemical manufacturing, real estate,
fertiliser production, edible oils manufacturing, mining, and industrial
engineering among many others. Standard
