FATHER AND SON JAILED OVER MOHADI'S IMPALAs

A 40-year-old man from Beitbridge and his son (19) have been sentenced to six months in prison by a local magistrate after they removed carcasses of two impala allegedly killed by a third suspect in former Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s farm.
The sentence which was handed down by Resident Magistrate
Takudzwa Gwazemba on Thursday was six months in prison.
Mgcini Ndlovu (40) and his son, Talent Ndlovu (19) were
charged for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 which deals
with the removal of any animal from any land.
Prosecutor, Ronald Mugwagwa said on January, 30, 2023 at
Kembo Mohad Farm, Mgcini and his son who reside at Shonisani Village at Makhado
under Chief Sitaudze removed two impala carcasses worth US$2 000 from the farm
without a permit.
The two were in the company of Honest Ndlovu who is still
at large. They had gone to the farm to collect the carcasses of the impalas
which were hunted by Honest.
Soldiers from ZNA deployed at the farm saw the torches in
the farm and waited for dawn to investigate. In the morning, they picked spoor
of the suspects and they tracked them to Mgcini’s residence where they
recovered the carcasses from his kitchen and then arrested the two. Masvingo
