FATHER AND SON JAILED OVER MOHADI'S IMPALAs

A 40-year-old man from Beitbridge and his son (19) have been sentenced to six months in prison by a local magistrate after they removed carcasses of two impala allegedly killed by a third suspect in former Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s farm.

The sentence which was handed down by Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on Thursday was six months in prison.

Mgcini Ndlovu (40) and his son, Talent Ndlovu (19) were charged for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 which deals with the removal of any animal from any land.

Prosecutor, Ronald Mugwagwa said on January, 30, 2023 at Kembo Mohad Farm, Mgcini and his son who reside at Shonisani Village at Makhado under Chief Sitaudze removed two impala carcasses worth US$2 000 from the farm without a permit.

The two were in the company of Honest Ndlovu who is still at large. They had gone to the farm to collect the carcasses of the impalas which were hunted by Honest.

Soldiers from ZNA deployed at the farm saw the torches in the farm and waited for dawn to investigate. In the morning, they picked spoor of the suspects and they tracked them to Mgcini’s residence where they recovered the carcasses from his kitchen and then arrested the two. Masvingo Mirror