FASTJET PILOT FALLS ILL : FLIGHT ABORTED

A FASTJET pilot fell sick yesterday shortly after a scheduled flight from Harare to Johannesburg took off, forcing the flight to return to Harare.
In a statement yesterday evening, fastjet said: “We confirm
that the safety of the flight, passengers and crew was not compromised.
“All passengers on-board were de-planed on arrival, whilst
we activated the required medical assistance for the unwell flight crew member.
“We apologise to all our customers affected by the
subsequent changes implemented to recover the remaining flight schedule for the
day.”
Asked about the condition of the pilot last night, a
spokesperson said; “To respect confidentiality and privacy we do not comment on
the well-being of any member of staff. The company has offered the relevant
support.” Herald
