FASTJET PILOT FALLS ILL : FLIGHT ABORTED

A FASTJET pilot fell sick yesterday shortly after a scheduled flight from Harare to Johannesburg took off, forcing the flight to return to Harare.

In a statement yesterday evening, fastjet said: “We confirm that the safety of the flight, passengers and crew was not compromised.

“All passengers on-board were de-planed on arrival, whilst we activated the required medical assistance for the unwell flight crew member.

“We apologise to all our customers affected by the subsequent changes implemented to recover the remaining flight schedule for the day.”

Asked about the condition of the pilot last night, a spokesperson said; “To respect confidentiality and privacy we do not comment on the well-being of any member of staff. The company has offered the relevant support.” Herald