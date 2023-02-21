FAKE US$ BILLS : FOUR ARRESTED



SCORES of fake United States dollars have been seized after police bust a gang, which was printing the greenback notes, in Bulawayo.

Four men are now in custody.

The cartel includes the trio of Obedience Muza (23), Nixon Matienga (37) and Liberty Madzivanyika (33), who were arrested on Saturday at a hotel in Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.





“On February 18, detectives in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested the four at a local hotel in Bulawayo for being found in possession of fake United States notes comprising 26 x US$50, 37 x US$20 and 8 x US$10.

“Further investigations led to the recovery of a printer and some papers which were used to print the fake notes.” H Metro