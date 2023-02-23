FAKE COP STRIPS, ROBS TEEN GIRL

A short cut is often a wrong cut.
This was at play when a woman was allegedly stripped naked
and robbed of her clothes and a cellphone by an unidentified man she met while
walking along a footpath.
This was after the man had identified himself to the woman
as a police officer.
The woman is aged 18.
According to a source, the woman was walking along a
footpath in Tshabalala suburb. When she was a few metres from a beerhall in the
suburb, an unidentified man emerged and introduced himself as a police officer.
“He handcuffed her before stripping her naked and took her
clothes and a cellphone. He then lit a cigarette and smoked. While he was
smoking the woman exploited the opportunity and ran away towards Mambo Beer
Garden,” said the source.
While she was running in her birthday suit, she met a Good
Samaritan who took her in his car to a police station.
“A man identified as Freeman Chahweta, who was driving a
silver Honda Fit took her to Tshabalala Police Station where she reported the
incident,” said a source.
Female police officers offered the victim a sarong to wrap
herself before they accompanied her to her home.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident and warned members of the community against walking
along footpaths.
“We would like to discourage members of the public from
walking along footpaths as they are a haven for criminals and they would be
putting their lives at risk,” he warned. B Metro
