EXAM CHEATS : ZIMSEC IN STUNNING U TURN

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) pulled a shocker yesterday after it released the 2022 Ordinary Level results for Mukaro and Silveira high schools in Masvingo, a few days after withholding them over cheating allegations. Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini confirmed the development.
“The results were released this morning. There were checks
that were still being made, hence they were not released last Friday. All
schools have now received results and candidates who have been identified have
had their results withheld. But there has not been a drop on the nullified
results, it remains 4 961,” Dlamini said.
Last week, Zimsec withheld results of the 4 961 candidates
amid allegations of cheating following a massive countrywide examination papers
leak during last year’s end of year examinations.
In a circular at the weekend, Mukaro school headmistress,
one Marumanadzo told parents that she was shocked by the withdrawal of results
for all students at her school.
Teachers unions told NewsDay that the eventual release of
the results confirmed the fall of standards at the country’s examinations body.
Educators Union of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Munodawafa
said: “I think this is a circus and it’s not even funny. This just confirms the
deteriorated standards at Zimsec, and it affects the credibility of Zimbabwe’s
education system. I am surprised that heads haven’t rolled yet at Zimsec, or at
least resignation letters from the board to administration staff.”
Munodawafa said there was need for Zimsec to explain what
had influenced release of the results and the factors that determined
withholding of other students’ results.
“What instrument is being used? There are more questions
than answers. Zimsec’s actions have been reckless from the leakages of the
first paper. We would like to implore Parliament to suspend and investigate the
Zimsec board and management. All stakeholders are owed answers,” he said. Newsday
