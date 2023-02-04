DIARRHOEA KILLS SIX IN ZIM

SIX people died while over 6 000 diarrhoeal cases were recorded countrywide inside one week last month, with health experts blaming local authorities for the outbreak.
A statement released by the Health and Child Care ministry
yesterday states that underage children make up almost half of the recorded
diarrhoea cases.
“A total of 6 894 common diarrhoea cases and four deaths
were reported this week. The deaths were reported from Sally Mugabe Central
Hospital (2), Mangwe District (1) and Gwanda District (1),” read the ministry’s
weekly disease surveillance report for the week ended January 22, 2023.
“Of the reported cases, 3 076 were from under the age of
five. The provinces with the highest number of cases are Mashonaland East
province (1 223) and Manicaland province (1 138). The cumulative figures are 20
299 cases and six deaths.”
Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo told
NewsDay Weekender that diarrhoeal diseases were not surprising during the rainy
season, but blamed local authorities for poor service delivery.
“It has always been the case that during the rainy season,
people will be very vulnerable to diarrhoeal diseases. We are not really
surprised especially looking at the lack of supplies of clean water by the
local authorities across the country. People resort to drawing water from wells
which are getting contaminated by what is being washed by the rains. People
drink that water. Mangoes also lure houseflies, they are contributing to
diarrhoea,” Dongo said.
The diarrhoea cases come after typhoid wreaked havoc in
Harare, with 19 new suspected cases having been recorded early this week.
A total 63 suspected cases were recently recorded in Glen
Norah, while other cases were reported in Glen View and Budiriro, among other
high-density suburbs. Newsday
