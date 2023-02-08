DEP HEAD DENIES EX HUBBY ACCESS TO CHILD

A Rusununguko Primary School deputy head dragged her ex-husband to court seeking a protection order against him for insulting her and damaging her property.

Netsai Gwaze said her ex-husband, Judah Gwaze, has been disturbing her peace since their separation.

In response, Judah told the court that Netsai is denying him access to his child.

“I did not approach her in public, but I went to her office at Rusununguko and it was just the two of us,” he said.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi dismissed the application stating that Netsai failed to convince the court. The magistrate also advised Judah to approach the children’s court for assistance. H Metro