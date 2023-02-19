DEBUT DEFEAT FOR GORIMBO

THE country’s reigning Sports-person of the Year Themba Gorimbo registered a second round defeat in his debut Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) against America’s Ashton Fletcher on Saturday.

Going down to Fletcher at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Navada leaves Gorimbo with a record of seven wins and four defeats.

The Zimbabwean had hoped for a winning debut, but Fletcher managed a second-round submission finish, a guillotine choke.

Gorimbo gave a good show in the first round, throwing some good shots at his opponent.

After a reversal off his back, Fletcher was able to gain top control and land some hard elbows on Gorimbo in the first round.

As Gorimbo went for a take-down early in the frame, Fletcher locked up the guillotine choke and spoiled the Zimbabwean’s UFC debut.

Losing to Fletcher is a setback for Gorimbo who signed for UFC in August last year after his unanimous decision win against Brazilian Julio Rodrigues in a Fury Fighting Championship in the USA. For Fletcher, the victory was a relief for him as he stood to be kicked out of UFC had he lost to Gorimbo following his two consecutive defeats to Matt Semelsberger and Ange Loosa. Fletcher stepped in to fight against Gorimbo after fellow American Billy Goff was removed from the card for an undisclosed reason. Chronicle