DEALER NABBED OVER US$14K BOTCHED CAR DEALER

A LIXBIT Motors director has been hauled to court for US$14 000 fraud emanating from a botched car deal.

Tawanda Jarnett, 37, was granted $100 000 bail and will be back in court on April 17.

The State said sometime in May 2021, Kenneth Pfigu sought to purchase a Land Rover Discovery 3 for his wife.

He told his mechanic, Thomas Marowa, to look for such a vehicle, preferably a recently imported one.

Allegations are that on May 13, in the same year, Marowa went to Pfigu’s workplace driving a recently-imported Land Rover Discovery 3.

He told him that Fidelis Mawema was selling it for US$14 000.

Pfigu paid Mawema and they signed an agreement of sale and the car was registered.

The court was told that on June 16, Pfigu was contacted by police from Milton Park advising him that he’d bought a stolen vehicle.

Pfigu allegedly told them that Jarnett had sold the car to Mawema, and it was seized and returned to its owner.

This then led to Jarnett’s arrest.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro