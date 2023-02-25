CYCLONE FREDDY EXPECTED TO HIT ZIM TODAY

Tropical Storm Freddy will make landfall in Zimbabwe this morning following a prolonged delay off the Mozambican coast that caused it to weaken substantially.

About 10 districts are expected to receive rains accompanied by strong winds starting today.

This comes as the Department of Civil Protection has mobilised district civil protection committees countrywide to respond to any life-threatening weather hazards that could accompany the tropical storm.

The department has dispatched ZUPCO buses to some districts to help with evacuation efforts, while some traditional leaders have been allocated airtime to facilitate communication in the event of flooding.

The tropical storm is forecast to hit the south eastern parts of the country, dumping large amounts of rain in Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo, Zaka, Bikita, Gutu and Buhera districts.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said Tropical Cyclone Freddy had weakened.

“By noon today (yesterday) tropical cyclone Freddy had become a low pressure zone,” reads the statement.

“Its prolonged stay on land (off the southeast of Mozambique) depleted its energy which caused a substantial weakening.”

According to the MSD, parts of Mashonaland East, Masvingo, southern parts of the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces will likely receive rains, while the rest of the country will have sunny weather.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director, Mr Gabriel Masvora said Government had put in place measures to avert casualties when the tropical storm makes landfall.

“We want to assure the nation that we have put in place contingent measures in the event of a disaster,” he said.

“District civil protection committees countrywide have been mobilised and district development coordinators are now on standby to respond to any eventualities.

“The department continues to urge citizens to take heed of updates and alerts from the Meteorological Services Department.

“Citizens should be on the look-out for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams, stay indoors and avoid artisanal mining activities.”

Department of Civil Protection acting chief director Mr Nathan Nkomo said 24-hour command centres have been set up to help coordinate mitigation efforts in all districts likely to be affected.

“We have set up centres that will be manned 24 hours over the next few days and we have disbursed financial resources. We have also set up evacuation centres.,” he said.

“We are working with various Ministries such as Primary and Secondary Education which temporarily suspended face to face lessons, Mines and Mining Development sent out a statement to small scale miners, while the Ministry of Agriculture has also released a statement.

“We disbursed financial aid to all our districts.

“We have also disbursed mobile airtime to all our traditional leaders who play a critical role in disaster management.” Sunday Mail