CYCLONE FREDDY EXPECTED TO HIT ZIM TODAY

Tropical Storm Freddy will make landfall in Zimbabwe this morning following a prolonged delay off the Mozambican coast that caused it to weaken substantially.
About 10 districts are expected to receive rains
accompanied by strong winds starting today.
This comes as the Department of Civil Protection has
mobilised district civil protection committees countrywide to respond to any
life-threatening weather hazards that could accompany the tropical storm.
The department has dispatched ZUPCO buses to some districts
to help with evacuation efforts, while some traditional leaders have been
allocated airtime to facilitate communication in the event of flooding.
The tropical storm is forecast to hit the south eastern
parts of the country, dumping large amounts of rain in Chimanimani, Chipinge,
Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo, Zaka, Bikita, Gutu and Buhera districts.
In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department
(MSD) said Tropical Cyclone Freddy had weakened.
“By noon today (yesterday) tropical cyclone Freddy had
become a low pressure zone,” reads the statement.
“Its prolonged stay on land (off the southeast of
Mozambique) depleted its energy which caused a substantial weakening.”
According to the MSD, parts of Mashonaland East, Masvingo,
southern parts of the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces will likely receive
rains, while the rest of the country will have sunny weather.
Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication
and advocacy director, Mr Gabriel Masvora said Government had put in place
measures to avert casualties when the tropical storm makes landfall.
“We want to assure the nation that we have put in place
contingent measures in the event of a disaster,” he said.
“District civil protection committees countrywide have been
mobilised and district development coordinators are now on standby to respond
to any eventualities.
“The department continues to urge citizens to take heed of
updates and alerts from the
Meteorological Services Department.
“Citizens should be on the look-out for possible flooding,
avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams, stay indoors and avoid artisanal mining
activities.”
Department of Civil Protection acting chief director Mr
Nathan Nkomo said 24-hour command centres have been set up to help coordinate
mitigation efforts in all districts likely to be affected.
“We have set up centres that will be manned 24 hours over
the next few days and we have disbursed financial resources. We have also set
up evacuation centres.,” he said.
“We are working with various Ministries such as Primary and
Secondary Education which temporarily suspended face to face lessons, Mines and
Mining Development sent out a statement to small scale miners, while the
Ministry of Agriculture has also released a statement.
“We disbursed financial aid to all our districts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment