COUNCILLOR ATTACKS GRANNY OVER STRAY COWS

A COUNCILLOR in Munkula Village at Esigodini in ward 12 took the law into his hands as he allegedly bashed his fellow villager before assaulting her with a log all over the body after her cows strayed into his maize field.

The incident which left fellow villagers at a loss for words occurred last week on Saturday.

A villager who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity said Councillor Elliot Dube (age not supplied) confronted his subject Edith Dube (65) and accused her of being irresponsible after her cows strayed into his maize field.

“The granny did not realise that some of her cows were missing and retired to bed but on the following day in the morning an angry Elliot confronted her at her home and found her alone, he punched her before attacking her several times with a log all over the body leaving her wailing in agony on the ground,” said the villager.

Edith suffered horrific injuries to her arms and body as she tried to ward off the vicious attack. Her family members rushed her to Esigodini District Hospital for medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Clr Dube’s arrest.

The incident was recorded under case number CR 85 / 01 / 23.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena were fruitless.

Edith’s family spokesperson Sibahle Dube said: “A councillor is a community leader and also a father figure. As a leader of the community he has to be a unifier and conflict resolver. Villagers voted him into power but now he is abusing the power bestowed upon him. It’s a shock to us as a family that he failed to follow correct procedure in conflict resolution.”

Efforts to get a comment from Elliot were fruitless as he was not reachable on his mobile phone. B Metro