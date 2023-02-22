COUNCIL BOSS WRECKS CAR, A DAY AFTER GETTING IT

Gweru city’s newly appointed acting Town Cerk Mr Livingston Churu was at the weekend involved in an accident with the local authority’s top-of-the-range vehicle, barely a day after being appointed to the new post and receiving the vehicle.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser which was bought for US$176 000 by the former Town Clerk Mrs Elizabeth Gwatipedza was declared a write-off.





Mr Churu took over the post from acting Town Clerk, Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe who was removed following his recent arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of corruption.

Gweru City Spokesperson, Ms Vimbai Chingwaramise confirmed the accident which occurred near Norton say

ing Mr Churu escaped unscathed. Herald