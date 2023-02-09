COPS RAID MBARE DRUG DEALERS



POLICE yesterday raided suspected drug dealers in Mbare, Harare, as they intensify the crackdown against drug suppliers and peddlers.

The number of people arrested yesterday will be released today.

On Wednesday, police arrested 366 people bringing the total number of people arrested on drug charges to 1 389 since last Friday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Mbare raids included Nzimbe in Matapi, Mbare Musika and some houses that were being used to make illicit brews.

“Some of the houses we raided were being used by people as waiting rooms, but are now being occupied by some families who are now engaging in criminal activities such as brewing illicit and dangerous substances, which promote drug and substance abuse and related criminal activities.”

This week, police warned cross-border bus and truck drivers, who are believed to be part of the drugs smuggling syndicate, to stop the practice or face dire consequences.

Police and other authorities have since increased surveillance and checks at all border posts as the operation against drug suppliers and peddlers intensifies.

There have been reports that most of the drivers are paid to smuggle illicit substances into the country for delivery to dealers and peddlers. Other bus drivers on intercity routes are also part of the distribution network.

Police are, however, on high alert and any driver found with drugs will be arrested and prosecuted and their buses or haulage trucks impounded.

Recently, police said they were also now conducting door-to-door searches to flush out drug dealing.

Suspected drug havens have been randomly raided by police carrying out stop and search operations.

So far, police have recovered large quantities of mbanje, crystal methamphetamine commonly referred to as mutoriro and bottles of banned addictive cough syrups such as Broncleer, Benylin with codeine and Adco-Salterpyn syrup, among other illicit substances.

Some home owners in Harare operating shebeens and believed to be suppliers and distributors of dangerous drugs were also raided.

Dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation comes after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords.

Rounding up drug kingpins will help save young people, many of whom are struggling with drug addiction.

Roadblocks will also be mounted where motorists will be stopped and searched, together with their passengers. Herald