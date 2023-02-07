COP NABBED AT DRUGS DEN



THREE men appeared in court facing a charge of drug possession.

Police officer, Kunyongana Masimba, 34, Matthew Kuimba, 24, and Assam Mayamba, 34, were granted $20 000 bail each when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They will be back in court on April 5, pending finalisation of investigations.

The State said on February 4, detectives received information that there was a vehicle being used to sell drugs at Sunningdale 3 turn off along Boshoff Drive.

The cops conducted surveillance and observed a Honda Fit parked at the place thought to be a drug haven for more than an hour.

Detectives approached the vehicle and found the trio inside the car. Another person who was outside the car ran away when he saw the police.

Investigations showed that Kunyongana was a cop stationed at Southerton Police Station.

The court heard that the trio admitted that they were parked at a base operated by drug dealer, one Shepherd Paradza who they referred to as the one who fled when the police arrived.

The State said the trio failed to give a satisfactory explanation of what they were doing at the drug base.

They were then taken to Harare Central where searches were done and one full bottle of 100ml Broncleer and two other empty bottles were found on them. Newsday