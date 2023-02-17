CAR DEALER SHOOTS AT BOUNCER IN BAR BRAWL

HARARE dealer, Tawanda Jarnett, appears to be no stranger to controversy if pending criminal cases against him are anything to go by.

The dealer, who appeared in court on Tuesday over a US$14 000 botched car deal, has another pending case involving attempted murder.

He is accused of allegedly shooting a bouncer after a bar brawl at Mashwede Village sometime in 2020.

During the Mashwede Village incident, Jarnett allegedly shot and injured a bouncer before he was granted $500 bail.

The matter is still pending.

It is alleged that on the day in question, he had a misunderstanding with other patrons.

He then allegedly pulled out a Tokarev pistol and fired one shot in the air to scare his opponents.

The public and the bouncer tried to disarm and arrest him, but failed, and the bouncer was shot on the right arm bicep.

This week, Jarnett was back in court over a botched car deal and was granted $100 000 bail.

He is expected back in court on April 17.

Prosecutors allege that Jarnett allegedly defrauded one Kenneth Pfigu in May 2021 through his company Lixvit Motors where he is the director. H Metro