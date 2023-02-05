CAPE TOWN ESTATE AGENT REFUSES TO RENT PROPERTY TO BLACK MAN

A Cape Town estate agent has been fined after refusing to rent a property to a prospective tenant because of his race.

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) last week fined Gabriella Johnson R25,000.

In October, Pol Osei posted a copy of a WhatsApp conversation between himself and Johnson on social media in which the estate agent told him his application for accommodation had been declined because of his race.

Testifying before a PPRA committee, Osei said he responded to an advert for a rental property which bore Johnson’s details. He said the advert said nothing about a “race-specific tenant”.

He said on October 19, he contacted Johnson who promised to get back to him. Osei said the following day he received a message from Johnson telling him that he was “not eligible as the landlord was not keen on renting it out to people of colour/foreigners”.

Johnson pleaded not guilty. She told the hearing she had acted “as a concerned citizen when she assisted” Osei.

According to the PPRA, Johnson said she “knew the habits of/or desires of the landlord but the landlord had not given her such specific instructions” and “admitted that she had raised the issue of race”.

The fine issued by the PPRA is payable within 30 days. Johnson did not respond when approached for comment.

Osei said Johnson has got off lightly.

“I think a R25,000 fine for someone who earns a commission on property sales in Cape Town is a bit of slap on the wrist but I respect the ruling,” said Osei.

TimesLIVE