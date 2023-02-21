BUSINESSWOMAN, SECURITY BOSS SHOT DEAD IN JOBURG

A businesswoman and a security company owner were shot and wounded outside a nursery school in Bedfordview, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
The businesswoman had just dropped off her child when she
was accosted by a suspect who shot her while she was inside the creche yard at
about 7.40am, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
“The other suspect/s shot the owner of a private security
company who had parked his car outside the creche premises. It is alleged the
owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman at the
time of the shooting,” Masondo said.
Both victims were taken to the nearest medical centre for
treatment.
According to Blue Hawk Tactical, a security company at the
scene, a gunman had opened fire.
“According to a witness, five shots were fired,” said Blue
Hawk.
The shooter was not wearing a mask and wielded “a big gun
held with both hands”, according to the
witness.
Blue Hawk said three cartridges were found inside the
creche premises.
Masondo said the motive for the shooting cannot be
confirmed yet.
Two cases of attempted murder are under investigation.
Police are on the lookout for the suspect or suspect and
are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the
investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest
police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Information can also be given
anonymously via the MySAPS app, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.
TimesLIVE
