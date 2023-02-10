BURSAR STEALS US$35K



A Lomagundi College bursar appeared in court for allegedly defrauding the school of US$35 000.

Carmalita Doreen Hinze was granted $100 000 when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Wednesday.

Hinze will be back in court on February 28, pending finalisation of investigations.

The State said between January 1, 2021, and December 2021, Hinze received school fees of varying amounts in US dollars from different parents on 16 occasions.

It is alleged that she converted the money to her own use instead of banking it as per procedure.

Hinze ran out of luck when parents complained that their children’s account statements were not being credited despite fees being paid in full.

The school then asked parents to bring their receipts for verification.

It was discovered that Hinze had received money from parents but did not credit it to the children’s accounts.

The school then made a report to the police that led to Hinze’s arrest.

Nothing was recovered.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro