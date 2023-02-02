BOY DROWNS IN SEPTIC TANK

TRAGEDY struck the sprawling suburb of Vengere in Rusape when a Grade Five learner drowned in an un-barricaded septic tank pit, much to the chagrin of residents who have been calling on the local authority to complete the project.

The Manica Post understands that a group of young boys teamed up on Sunday for a swimming expedition at the pool.

Sadly one of them drowned.

Police identified the deceased as Shelton Chagwedera (10) who was doing Grade Five at Vengere Primary School.

The pool is behind Vengere Primary School, off the dusty Chiduku Road, where Rusape Town Council is constructing a community septic tank.

Shelton was buried at his parents’ Buhera rural home on Tuesday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed that Shelton was swimming with other boys when tragedy struck.

“On January 29, 2023, at the G-Section of Vengere, Shelton Chagwedera (10) and his friends were swimming in a disused pit and drowned.

“One of his friends rushed to inform Ms Shelly Sakala, who made a police report.

Police attended the scene, retrieved the body and conveyed it to Rusape General Hospital for a post-mortem,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Shelton’s father, Mr Edwin Taurai Chagwedera laboured to restrain his tears as he spoke to The Manica Post.