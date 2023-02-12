BLACKLISTED TOP CAR DEALER CLEARED

One of the country’s top car dealers, Paza Buster (Pvt) Limited and its subsidiaries, that had been blacklisted on suspicion of illegally dealing on the parallel market for foreign currency, has had its suspension lifted.
A number of companies suspected to be channelling their
foreign currency allocations from the auction to the parallel market were
recently blacklisted by the Government.
The blacklisting followed investigations by the Financial
Intelligence Unit, an arm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
“Please be advised that Treasury has removed Paza Buster
Car Sales and Best Car Rental from the list of blacklist published through a
Press statement by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development on 9
November, 2022 taking account of payment penalties to the Financial
Intelligence Unit and clearance by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority,” said
Permanent Secretary for Finance Mr George Guvamatanga in a letter addressed to
various Government departments dated January 24, 2023.
Nariox (Pvt) Ltd, New Age Marketers (Pvt) Ltd, Pepwit
Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Tirumi Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Mwendo Africa (Pvt) Ltd,
Alg World Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Lobmer Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Nisbank
Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, Sailgroom Enterprises, Wayvar Investments, Poweride
Safaris, Azelion Energy (Pvt) Ltd, Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd, Redan Coupon (Pvt) Ltd,
The Legacy Car Rental, Josam Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and Construction Warehouse
(Pvt) Ltd, are some of the firms blacklisted by the Government. Herald
