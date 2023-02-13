BITI APPLICATION DISMISSED

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti has dismissed Tendai Biti’s application for referral to the Constitutional Court describing it as frivolous and vexatious.

Biti is facing charges of manhandling Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

In his application, Biti blamed Zanu PF party and it’s secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa for infringing his rights.

He also blamed The Herald, police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga nd Secretary for Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana for also infringing his constitutional rights from the day he was arrested to date.

The magistrate concurred with Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza’s submissions that the application was frivolous and vexatious.

The court allowed Mr Reza to put the charges to Biti.

After charges were read to him, Biti told the court that he intends to make an application for the recusal of Mrs Muchuchuti Guwuriro from handling the case.

The matter was deferred to Wednesday for continuation.

In his response last week, Mr Reza said an application to the Constitutional Court is not granted at the drop of a hat.

“There have to be valid grounds before it can be granted. The court is obliged to refuse to grant the application if in its considered opinion, the application is merely frivolous and vexatious,” said Mr Reza. Herald