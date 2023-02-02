BIRTHDAY GIRL STABBED AND ROBBED

A WOMAN who was celebrating her birthday at Bulawayo’s Hillside Dams was reduced to tears after a knife wielding man grabbed her by her neck and stabbed her on the thigh before allegedly robbing her of an iPhone 11 Pro Max and US $125.

The incident occurred last Sunday at around 6.30pm.

A source close to investigations said the 44-year-old woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was at the dam with friends when a man confronted her and demanded money.

“She had momentarily separated from her friends when he struck. The woman screamed but no one heard her. The robber grabbed her by the neck before knifing her on the thigh with an Okapi knife. He demanded money and the woman surrendered US$125 she had on her and an iPhone 11 Pro Max, which costs approximately US$2 000. After the horrifying incident, the man fled,” said the source.

The source said the terrified victim collapsed and after about ten minutes she gained consciousness before a mystery man rushed her to hospital for medical attention.

The incident was reported to the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We would like to appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of the man who is wanted for robbing a woman of her cash and a cellphone. Anyone with information may contact any nearest police station or they can call us on 029-60358.” B Metro