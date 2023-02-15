ARROGANT : MANGWANA EVICTS SQUATTER

INFORMATION and Publicity ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana is in the eye of a storm for reportedly evicting a family from Thonydyke Farm in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, where he is reportedly building a mansion.
Cuthbert Chigaro (40) yesterday poured his heart out to
NewsDay saying he was evicted from the farm together with his three children
during the rains.
Chigaro said Mangwana first issued a verbal eviction notice
which was delivered by bouncers.
“It is true that I have been evicted from where I was
staying at Thorndyke Farm together with my family. I have been staying there
for almost four years,” he said.
Chigaro did not explain how he came to be staying on the
farm.
“Mangwana first came with bouncers and said I should move
out of the farm. It was more like a threat and few days later, I was served
with an eviction notice and ordered to move out within seven days. We left when
it was raining,” he said.
A source who recently lost his residence to the senior
government official confirmed the matter to NewsDay.
“Mangwana came with bouncers and threatened Chigaro. He is
always moving around with the bouncers. A few days later, Chigaro was evicted,”
the source said.
Mangwana yesterday said Chigaro was a squatter who had
become arrogant and had no right to stay at the farm.
“He has no right to be there. When I evicted other squatters,
I actually left him because he was not interfering with anything. He just
stayed there with his family. When he bought a grader and started doing a road,
he was then interfering and causing soil erosion,” Mangwana said.
“I have been at the farm since 2020. This was the time I
was allocated the farm. Lawyers served him with the eviction notice. There is
no issue there, he was just being arrogant.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment