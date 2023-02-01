APOLOGISE TO MALEMA : COURT ORDERS KENNY KUNENE

Firebrand businessman and politician Kenny Kunene will have to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema for calling him a “cockroach”.

The high court in Johannesburg has found Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kunene guilty of hate speech when he also referred to Malema as “a cockroach” and “a little frog” in November 2021.

The court ordered Kunene to issue an unconditional public apology to Malema which must include a retraction of the statement itself.

Judge Motsamai Makume said the statement uttered by Kunene when he referred to Malema as “a cockroach”, “little frog” and criminal “are hereby declared to constitute hate speech” as defined by the Equality Act.

The statement of apology and retraction must be made within 30 days from the date of the order. The order was made on Tuesday.

The court further interdicted and restrained Kunene from publishing, propagating, advocating or communicating hate speech as defined by the Equality Act.

Makume directed the registrar of the high court, within 30 days of the judgment, to prepare a dossier of papers filed in the matter together with a copy of the judgment and submit the dossier to the director of public prosecutions, who will have to determine whether the impugned statement warrants institution of criminal proceedings for crimen injuria against Kunene.

The court ordered Kunene and the PA to pay Malema’s costs.

Malema took Kunene to court after an interview with eNCA in November 2021. He wanted Kunene to pay R1m for the slurs.

During a TV interview about coalition negotiations, Kunene threatened to “deal with this little frog” in reference to Malema. Julius is just an irritating cockroach that now I must deal with publicly.”

He also claimed Malema was a criminal whose crimes he would expose. Times