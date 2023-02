Zanu PF Guruve Central Committee Member Cde Rtd Brigadier General Epmarcus Kanhanga has died.

His death has been announced this afternoon by Guruve North Member of Parliament Cde Grover Dzepasi saying funeral arrangements are to be announced in due course.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing on of our Central Committee Member Brig. General Kanhanga (Rtd).” Herald