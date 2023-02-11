ANELE TEMBE'S FATHER SPEAKS : I'M IN SHOCK

I feel deep pain for Kiernan’s parents,” said Moses Tembe, the father of the rapper's late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe, as he extended his condolences to the Forbes family on the death of their beloved son.

“It is with shock that we have learnt of Kiernan’s passing. As a parent, I feel deep pain for Kiernan’s parents, Tony and Lynn, his daughter Kairo and the family at large,” said Moses Tembe.

“Kiernan was an extraordinary and talented musician. His music contributes meaningfully to South Africa’s and indeed Africa’s rich music tapestry. We therefore extend our condolences to his extended family – his fans. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

The rapper was gunned down along with his friend and former manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Friday evening while they were standing outside a Durban restaurant.

The Wish on Florida restaurant, where the shooting took place, has also extended its sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families over their loss.

“We are in the process of cooperating with the SAPS and have handed over a surveillance footage from the evening in question. We are awaiting further communication from the SAPS and the investigation officer working on the case.

“We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families, and as such we will remain closed until further notice,” read part of the statement.

IOL