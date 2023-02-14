AKA'S FAMILY SHUTS DOWN CONSPIRACY THEORIES

AKA's assassination has left his family members, friends and girlfriend traumatised and shattered.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular
restaurant in Durban on Friday evening in a shooting that also resulted in the
death of his lifelong friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and author.
AKA's mother Lynn, brother Steffan, and girlfriend Nadia
Nakai were visibly distraught and struggled to hold back the tears as the
rapper's father and family spokesperson Tony Forbes made a statement to the
media on Tuesday Afternoon at Rockets Bryanston, an upscale restaurant and
lifestyle centre in Bryanston.
Lynn and Nadia, who donned black dresses and black
sunglasses, held hands and comforted each other with hugs and whispers
throughout Tony's speech.
When taking to the podium, which was placed alongside a lit
white candle and AKA's picture, Tony expressed his gratitude towards his sons,
Mzansi, his son's fans, friends and family members who had shown them support
as they mourn his son's untimely death.
Tony went on to thank AKA's friends, former Dream Team
member Lusasa “Saso” Ngcobo, Don Design, and DJ Benny Maverick, among others,
for being there for his son "from the start to the finish".
"The close friends that he had, they've been at our
side just like they've been with him since Friday evening. They've been at our
side supporting us," he said.
"We would like to say that his colleagues and
associates have extended themselves beyond expectation. They've really really
gone out of their way to support us, and we thank his wonderful neighbours who
have comforted and accommodated us in this ti Addressing speculations
and conspiracies that have pinned his close friends as suspects in his death,
Tony slammed the claims, revealing that AKA's friends, who were at the scene,
were left traumatised by the incident.
"We send our love and support to friends who were with
Kiernan in his last moments in Durban and we feel their trauma and pain as
well. Our home will always be open to them. We do not condone what's been said
about his friends and those making dangerous statements and we appeal with them
to cease from doing so."
Tony said while they were aware of the NPA's declaration,
their focus as a family now was to celebrate their son's life and "give
him a dignified send-off with as little distraction as possible" and sent
their condolences to the Motsoane family for the death of Tebello, who was
AKA's friend who "played a key role
in laying the foundation" of the rapper's career.me. It just shows how
truly loved Kiernan was. And we are proud of that." Times
