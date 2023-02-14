30 POACHERS ARRESTED IN KARIBA

At least 30 poachers were arrested and 15 guns recovered last year in anti-poaching operations in the Nyaminyami area of Kariba district, in the process protecting wildlife.
There has been no loss of elephants to poaching in the last
seven years owing to a rigorous anti-poaching campaign.
As a result, there has been an uptick in the number of big
game such as the buffalo in the area.
Sighting of the buffalo had been far and wide owing to
suspected poaching with rangers reduced to counting spoor in annual reports but
owing to the increase of the herd, live counts are now being undertaken.
Carbon Green African rangers working with other
anti-poaching units and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
have stepped up operations which have had a positive impact on wildlife
protection.
In an interview, Carbon Green Africa field training officer
Ranger Charles Khumalo said at least 47 rangers drawn from communities adjacent
to Ume and Mackenzie conservancies have been carrying out operations to protect
wildlife.
“We have been undertaking combat operations, attending to
problem animals in the community, looking out for snares and apprehending
poachers,” said Ranger Khumalo.
“In 2022 we managed to arrest at least 30 poachers and
recovered 15 firearms. Some of those arrested were convicted while others were
cautioned and released. Since 2016 we have not lost an elephant in this area.”
At least four poachers have been arrested since the
beginning of the year.
Chief Mola hailed the work that was being done by Carbon
Green Africa to conserve the environment and help reduce cases of human and
wildlife conflict.
“We can see the work that is being done to protect our
wildlife and we appreciate it. The wildlife has helped us undertake so many
projects and we support that they are protected,” he said.
Some of the poachers kill small game for food while others
do poaching commercially targeting elephants, buffaloes and zebras among
others. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment