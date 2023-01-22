ZIM COUPLE KILLED IN SA ACCIDENT, 10 DAYS AFTER WEDDING

The late South Africa-based couple Shadreck Masuku (40) and
Thabitha Mbambo (26) exchanged their wedding vows on December 27, 2022 in
Bulawayo, and tragically died 10 days later in the neighbouring country.
The couple, alongside Thabitha’s sister, Nkosinothando
Sibanda (42), died on the spot on the morning of January 7, following a car
accident at Kranskop, Limpopo Province in South Africa two weeks ago. The
accident also claimed the life of an unknown friend of the couple who had asked
for a lift and left the couple’s one-year 11-month-old daughter critically
fighting for her life at a South African hospital.
The bodies were at a mortuary in South Africa as
Nkosinothando’s family was raising funds for her body to be brought back home as she had no funeral
policy.
Efforts were spearheaded by radio personality Mr Ezra
“Tshisa” Sibanda and the families managed to raise the funds to bring her back
home.
Just like how the South Africa-based couple brought
together hundreds of people at their wedding, in Bulawayo, the couple and
Nkosinothando managed to lure hundreds yesterday, if not more, this time for a
sad and emotional farewell.
Three hearses led hundreds of people to the Umvutsha Cemetery in Bulawayo, where the trio was laid to rest.
A convoy of hearses conveying the deceased to their final
resting place
Zion Church members sang their hearts out and danced
raising dust at the cemetery as they bade farewell to their departed fellow
brethren.
Residents from Magwegwe and Entumbane suburbs were all in
disbelief as they watched the bodies of the trio being lowered into the graves
with many saying they had seen how happy the couple was on their wedding day
and could not believe their life had been short-lived in such a way.
When the first heap of soil hit all three caskets in their
graves many could not hold back their tears with some in the crowd murmuring
“lesi yisilonda esingapheliyo”, loosely interpreted as this is a wound that
will never heal.
A Chronicle crew visited the families after the burial and
they said the trio spent the last 10 days of their lives making jokes and being
happy.
Mrs Sithabile Tshabangu, a representative of the Mbambo
family, said they had lost a fun trio that kept everyone happy.
She said the wedding of Masuku and Mbambo had been a beautiful
ceremony, which they all thought was the beginning of a beautiful journey, only
to discover 10 days later that it was the couple’s way of bringing families
together in their presence for the last time. “The two girls are my sister’s
daughters. They were, however, brought up by their grandmother, who is my
mother. We never thought we would lose them like this and at once,” she said.
“The couple had just gotten married and was preparing for
their traditional wedding which was supposed to take place in April. We are
deeply wounded as a family to have buried them today.”
Mrs Tshabangu said they heard about the accident in the
early hours of January 7, as they had left the previous day to go and prepare
for their jobs.
The late couple Shadreck Masuku and Thabitha Mbambo
She said the sister to the couple had been joking with her
grandmother a day before the accident saying she must hold her for the last
time.
The day before they left Nkosi was troubling my mother
sitting on her legs telling her she should enjoy holding her for the last time.
It is a pity we did not know she was saying goodbye.
“We are deeply wounded by their death. Both girls left one
daughter each. Nkosi’s daughter is six-years-old. She just started school this
year,” said the aunt with eyes full of tears.
Another family member, Mr Mbuzeni Mbambo, said the family
was grateful to Mr Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda and everyone else who contributed to bringing
one of their sister’s body into the country as she did not have a funeral
policy.
He said he hoped Mr Sibanda and everyone else who
contributed continue with their kind deeds and extend the same assistance
should any other family come forward looking for help.
A resident from Magwegwe, Mr Vincent Dube said the accident
left everyone wounded and it would take time for residents to heal.
He said Masuku grew up in the suburb and everyone knew him
as an affectionate young man who loved attending and participating in church.
“We were all celebrating on December 27 when Shaddy brought
a daughter-in-law for our neighbours.
“Little did we know he just wanted to die as one with his
wife. I hope their little girl makes it out alive so she can be the one to
soothe the families’ wound,” said Mr Dube.
Another resident from Entumbane only be identified as
MaNdlovu said she could not believe it when she was told that the two sisters
died together on the same day.
“The two girls were inseparable. Even when they were
growing up, we would see them together everywhere. It is sad they had to end up
dying together. We also greatly lost as a community because they were our
children,” said MaNdlovu. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment