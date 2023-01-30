ZHANDA ARRESTED FOR SAVAGING WORKERS

A farmer shown on a video that went viral yesterday assaulting three workers he accused of stealing 150kg of potatoes at a farm near Arcturus has been arrested.

In the video, Zhanda could be seen attacking the three workers who appeared to have their hands tied or handcuffed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Paddy Zhanda, aged 40 of Chipfumbi Farm, had been arrested on three counts of assault.

“The suspect assaulted Dickson Nyatadzi (34), Nyasha Samalani (30) and Loveness Madziva (29) for allegedly stealing 150kg of potatoes in his field on Thursday last week at around 2pm,” he said.

The three are facing theft charges over the potatoes, with the police stressing that employers cannot take the law into their own hands when workers commit crime.

“Employers are warned against taking the law into their own hands when workers commit crime,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.