ZESA IN BRIBES FOR REPAIRS STORM

BULAWAYO residents have accused the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) staff of demanding bribes for them to repair electrical faults.
ZETDC, a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings is supposed to fix
electric faults free of charge. However, there have been reports that staff
members tasked to repair electrical faults now demand inducements from clients.
One resident Mthulisi Bhebhe of Nkulumane described Zesa
staff’s alleged shenanigans as unprofessional and corrupt.
“As far as we know, fixing faults is supposed to be free of
charge. It is wrong and something needs to be done to correct this. They are taking
advantage of us, and as residents we should report these people so that action
is taken against them,” Bhebhe said.
Another Nkulumane resident Thembekile Gumbo said she had to
pay US$20 in order to have an electric fault at her house fixed.
“I ended up paying because I feared for my property as we
all know that electricity can do catastrophic damage if left unchecked.
However, what these Zesa people are doing is pure corruption. We demand that
action be taken in order to address this issue.”
Chipo Mazana, a resident of Pumula East, pleaded with Zesa
to rein in its corrupt staff.
“These people will delay coming to fix a fault. When they
come they demand payments. We cannot accept that,” Mazana said.
Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson
Ambrose Sibindi said several residents have complained about the issue from
different sections of the city.
“Residents say they are experiencing serious challenges
with Zesa staff. They claim that Zesa employees are demanding bribes before
they attend to faults. We have been telling residents to report such cases or
to arrest those Zesa employees defrauding people. It is their duty to fix
faults. As an association, we will be writing to Zesa on behalf of residents
and urge them to supervise their workers to ensure such bad practices come to
an end with immediate effect.”
ZETDC western region general manager Lloyd Jaji said the
company does not condone such behaviour from its employees.
“Residents should report such incidents. We attend to
faults free of charge, what our employees are doing is wrong, and I call upon
the residents to report such incidents. We are also determined to partner with
the residents to set traps for these people and catch them,” Jaji said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment