ZANU PF WILL RULE FOREVER, SAYS MINISTER

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo says no other government besides the one led by Zanu PF will ever rule in Zimbabwe.
The ruling party has been in power since 1980 when the
country gained independence from Britain.
Minister Moyo said this while speaking as a guest of honour
at the handover of a maternity facility in Mbembesi clinic in Insuza on Friday.
His sentiments come as the country is gearing up for 2023
harmonized elections which are set for July or August this year.
“As Insuza we will never stand alone, you should join
others to get development, I am here now and we will work. Many projects are
going to come from the government and you shouldn’t sabotage government
programs, there won’t be any other government that you will see in Zimbabwe
besides the one that is ruling now,” said Minister Moyo.
“Women, if you hear your husband saying they are dreaming
of a new government, you should hit them with an elbow, tell them that you have
to appease the ancestors as they turn against you.”
Minister Moyo said village heads should join the current
wave and the ED affiliates mushrooming throughout the country.
“No President will rule this country besides the one who is
there under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ask yourself this, all organizations
are now for ED, if you are village head and still not under Kraal Heads for ED
you are behind, councillors for ED, MPs for ED, Mapostori for ED, MaZion for
ED, Young women for ED, Vendors for ED, Malayitsha for ED, Pastors for ED,
Insuza for ED, everyone now belongs to ED because of his works, he has changed
the Zimbabwe which you were saying won’t rise again,” he said.
He also claimed that under President Mnangagwa’s
leadership, queues at banks and fuel stations have disappeared.
“If you hear someone saying they were in a bank queue, know
that they are lying, Mnangagwa did all this. Even the employees were earning
100 percent RTGS but for now, while we are still experiencing sanctions the
employees are getting half RTGS and half United States Dollars, all this is the
President’s effort, no other President will do this,” he said.
Moyo added that Insuza is not an Island and hence should
imitate what other wards are doing.
“Village heads, you
are the ones leading people, lead them in the right direction, don’t mislead
them, show them where there is life and no life will be there besides the
ruling President,” he said.
“If you see yourself supporting an aspiring president, you
are lost, President Mnangagwa won’t support someone who wants to remove him,
when you are a leader too make sure no one removes you, if you think it’s okay
for Mnangagwa to be removed from power, we should also remove you where you
are, so let us do our corrections as Insuza and allow development from Central government
in the new dispensation,” said Moyo. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment