WOMAN IMPREGNATED BY MARRIED MAN, DIES IN HOUSE FIRE

A 22-year-old Hatcliffe woman and her four-day-old baby died in a house inferno in a suspected case of suicide on Saturday afternoon.

The woman identified as Silibaziso Moyo is said to have sent someone to buy petrol which she used to set the house ablaze.

Onlookers had different versions of what led to the suicide.

“The young lady was impregnated by a married man and she recently gave birth.

“Rumours are that the relationship turned sour as the man was now denying responsibility,” said a neighbour who preferred anonymity.

It is alleged that when everyone else was away, Silibaziso locked herself and the baby inside the house, doused herself with petrol and torched the house.

However, some neighbours said the man responsible was supportive despite people condemning him for neglecting his new family.

“We are very saddened by the incident. Despite the mistake she made, Sili was a good child.

“She was supposed to be going to university this year, but fate ruined it,” said a woman identified as MaNcube. H Metro