WOMAN ABORTS TWINS

A 24-year-old woman was yesterday arrested after she terminated the pregnancy of her twin babies—a boy and a girl at their house in Unit G, Seke.
The woman, Tanyaradzwa Dondo is expected to appear in court
tomorrow facing unlawful termination of pregnancy charges.
The matter came to light after she was seen by some neighbours
digging and hiding a plastic bag in a garden at their house and they became
suspicious since they knew that she was pregnant.
The neighbours later confronted her before they discovered
that the contents of the plastic bag were foetuses of twin babies.
A report was made to the police leading to her arrest.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress. Herald
