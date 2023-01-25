WOMAN ABORTS TWINS

A 24-year-old woman was yesterday arrested after she terminated the pregnancy of her twin babies—a boy and a girl at their house in Unit G, Seke.

The woman, Tanyaradzwa Dondo is expected to appear in court tomorrow facing unlawful termination of pregnancy charges.

The matter came to light after she was seen by some neighbours digging and hiding a plastic bag in a garden at their house and they became suspicious since they knew that she was pregnant.

The neighbours later confronted her before they discovered that the contents of the plastic bag were foetuses of twin babies.

A report was made to the police leading to her arrest.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress. Herald