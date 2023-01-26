WOMAN (41) TURNS BOY (8) INTO SEX SLAVE

OFTEN, it is men who find themselves behind bars for allegedly having sexually attacked women or girls.
However in this bizarre incident, it is a woman who
hankered for and allegedly seduced a toddler.
Ntombiyosizi Ndlovu (41) from Pumula South suburb in
Bulawayo is behind bars after she appeared before Western Commonage Court
Regional magistrate Sibongile Msipa-Marondodze for having sexual intercourse
with a minor aged eight years old.
She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to 27
January for trial. A court heard that Ndlovu saw the boy playing with his
friends outside his home and instantly lusted after him. She could not control
her depraved desires and called him to help read a WhatsApp message on her
phone.
The unsuspecting minor respectfully rushed to assist.
Ndlovu, who was salivating at the unholy thoughts running through her mind,
walked the boy into her bedroom where she locked the door to avoid
interruptions.
The court heard, she stripped naked and played with the
boy’s manhood and sucked it causing the boy’s sexual temperatures to shoot up.
She had sex with him and that was to be the start of the
many sexual encounters that ended in shame for the woman. After the boy had
been robbed of his innocence, he allegedly frequented Ndlovu’s house for
sexcapades and that ended up raising his grandmother’s suspicion.
With great foreboding, she questioned her grandson. Her
worst fears were confirmed.
The youngster sang like a canary, leaving no detail about
his numerous sex encounters with Ndlovu. In a daze, the granny staggered to a
police station and reported the incident leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. B Metro
