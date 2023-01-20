WIFE KILLS SELF AFTER HUBBY CHEATS

A 44-year-old Glendale woman reportedly took her own life after scalding her husband with cooking oil following a dispute over infidelity.

Sinikiwe Sumburero, 44, reportedly discovered that her husband, Kudzai Nedziwe, 38, was cheating on her with another woman from Chiweshe.

The marital dispute reached boiling point, and Sinikiwe scalded Kudzai with cooking oil resulting in him suffering serious facial burns.

Kudzai also suffered serious burns to his chest and was rushed to Concession Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Mashonaland Central provincial police Spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the incident.

“On January, 16 this year, the deceased and her husband had a fight after the wife found out that he was having an extramarital affair with a woman from Chiweshe.





“The fight didn’t end well as the wife took a pot with boiling cooking oil and poured it on her husband.

“The wife locked herself in their bedroom and drank tablets used to treat maize,” he said.

“Neighbours forced open the door and found the woman lying on the floor asking for help. She was pronounced dead on their way to Tsungubvi Clinic.”

He urged members of the public to seek counselling from the ZRP Public Relations Department as well the Friendly Victim Unit.

“When people are having marital disputes, they should seek counselling so that their issues can be solved in an amicable manner,” he said. H Metro