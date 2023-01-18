WE WILL SHOOT TO KILL CRIMINALS : MATANGA



Police have declared that they will not hesitate to shoot and kill all perpetrators of violent criminal activities to ensure members of the public live in a peaceful and crime-free environment.

A spate of armed robberies in the last few months and the horrific fatal shooting of three people by a lone gunman in Hwedza last Friday afternoon, have heightened apprehension in society, prompting authorities to adopt a tougher stance on gun-related crimes.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga revealed the stringent measures during the funeral service for the officer-in-charge of Wedza Police Station, Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) who was one of the three people shot and killed, allegedly by former Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvevi.

The other two murder victims Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62) of Zinzombe Village, Hwedza and Munashe Majanhi (20) of Majanhi Village, Hwedza were buried in Hwedza yesterday while the murder suspect, Muvevi, is now in police custody and appeared in court yesterday.

Speaking during the church service, Comm-Gen Matanga said it was worrisome that firearms continued to be used in the commission of a plethora of heinous crimes in the country.

“I join you ladies and gentlemen with a heavy heart as we mourn a gallant son, Inspector Maxwell Hove who passed away on January 13, 2023.

“The dear departed, is no doubt, one of our illustrious police officers who unfortunately lost his life in gruesome circumstances in the line of duty at Chitope Village in Hwedza. What pains us most is the fact that Maxwell dedicated his life to protecting fellow citizens from societal misfits.

“It is indeed disheartening to note that as a nation, we continue to lose police officers through grisly murders perpetrated by fellow citizens.

“Without doubt, it can never be right for any individual not to respect the sanctity of human life. We have also gathered with concern that despite Government’s amnesty on holders of unregistered firearms to surrender them, many such weapons are being recovered at crime scenes,” said Comm Gen Matanga.

Police, he said, will not stand akimbo while innocent citizens, let alone police officers are being decimated by unruly malcontents.

“Those with unregistered firearms would be deemed to have a criminal intent and would be liable for prosecution. Consequently, police officers would not hesitate to shoot to kill all perpetrators of heinous crimes such as armed robbery,” he said.

Inspector Hove was attested into the police force on May 17, 1999 and rose through the ranks to become an inspector.

During his 23-year service, Insp Hove worked at various police stations across the country, including Chivhu, Harare Central, Milton Park and Mutawatawa, among others.

“As the officer-in-charge, Inspector Hove received a report of murder in which a church elder at the Johane Masowe weChishanu Apostolic shrine had been killed in cold blood.

“He assembled a reaction team, which he then led to the crime scene. A shoot-out ensued with the accused person which led to Inspector Hove losing his precious life while Detective Constable Mugova sustained injuries on the right arm and lower abdomen,” said Comm Gen Matanga.

“The challenge is not only to his peers but to the entire rank and file to ensure that we diligently discharge our duties so that his death is not in vain. Let me take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our Mozambican counterparts for their cooperation in arresting the fugitive, Jaison Muvevi.”

He said investigations on Muvevi were still continuing while he was in custody. Herald