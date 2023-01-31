WE HAVE ALREADY WON : ZANU PF

A TOP Zanu PF official has claimed that the ruling party has already won this year’s general elections and will never relinquish power even if the opposition is declared winner.
Zanu PF secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke said this
over the weekend in Masvingo where the party held its provincial co-ordinating
committee meeting.
Matuke bragged that Zanu PF had already won the elections.
“We have an absolute win this year, we have already set our
ball rolling and we are winning the elections without fail,” he bragged.
“We want to win it in a peaceful way. We will never dream
of losing elections that we already won. There is nothing called losing an
election in Zanu PF. We are focusing on how we will lead Zimbabwe after
elections, and we cannot lose an election. I will not comment about power
transfer. Zanu PF will be giving it to whom? We have to consolidate our power.
People died and some disappeared for the country’s liberation.”
The country is set to hold harmonised elections in July or
August this year.
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavengengwa
said the ruling party was confident that it would get over 600 000 votes in
Masvingo province alone.
In response, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national
spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the opposition party would challenge any
breaches of the Constitution pertaining to smooth transfer of power in the
event of an opposition victory in this year’s elections.
“We are going to leave no constitutional stone unturned in
the fight to win Zimbabwe for change and install ethical leaders and a
competent government led by Nelson Chamisa,” Mahere said.
Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said: “The Constitution
of Zimbabwe must be respected and Zanu PF must hand over power to any
newly-elected government. Any resistance will be dealt with using the law.
Involvement of the international community is another strategy by the opposition
for peaceful transition.” Newsday
