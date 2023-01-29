TWO MEN DRUG, RAPE TEEN GIRL

Obvious Moyo (38) and Amon Mpofu (32) reportedly took turns
raping the girl during the night between January 26 and 27.
The provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the two had been arrested.
“Parents are warned against sending children to meet their
relatives or strangers in areas they are not familiar with.
The victim’s aunt had sent her to meet a relative who did
not show up. The suspects took advantage of a desperate female juvenile
intoxicated her and took turns to rape the victim.” Chronicle
