TWO MEN DRUG, RAPE TEEN GIRL

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two men gangraped a 13-year-old girl after intoxicating her.

Obvious Moyo (38) and Amon Mpofu (32) reportedly took turns raping the girl during the night between January 26 and 27.

The provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the two had been arrested.

“Parents are warned against sending children to meet their relatives or strangers in areas they are not familiar with.

The victim’s aunt had sent her to meet a relative who did not show up. The suspects took advantage of a desperate female juvenile intoxicated her and took turns to rape the victim.” Chronicle