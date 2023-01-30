TWO BROTHERS KILL FATHER

The ZRP has arrested two brothers, Bruce Chitaukire (47) and Changchu Chitaukire (43) for killing their father Solomon Tendai Chitaukire (73) whom they accused of witchcraft.

The killed their father on Saturday at the family’s home in Glen Norah A, Harare.

The suspects’ mother, Faith Chitaukire, had to seek refuge at a neighbour’s house, only to return the next morning and found her husband dead with multiple injuries all over the body.

In Gweru, the police have arrested a teenager (17) in connection with a killing on Sunday when she allegedly assaulted and strangled her step son (13) after he had refused to fetch some water.

The suspect hung the victim’s body on a tree to cover up for the offence. Herald