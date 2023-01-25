THREE TEENS DRUG, GANG RAPE GIRL



Three teenagers were hauled to court for allegedly drugging and gang-raping a 16-year-old girl.

Obert Chiweda, 18, Titus Funganjera, 19, and a 17-year-old (name withheld) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.

The 17-year-old boy was released into the custody of his guardians, while his two accomplices were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that last Saturday at around 7pm, the 16-year-old victim was coming from Budiriro when she met her boyfriend, the 17-year-old, who was with Chiweda.

The two asked her to accompany them to Mashwede and she agreed.

The State alleges that when they got there, they bought an alcoholic drink which they mixed with a soft drink before they gave her to drink and she got drunk.

The duo allegedly hired a taxi to the girl’s home in Glen View where Funganjera also resides.

When they got to the house, they took the girl into Funganjera’s bedroom and took turns to rape her without protection.

The girl screamed, but no one came to her rescue, and she reported the matter to her uncle the following day and he accompanied her to make a police report, leading to the trio’s arrest.

The girl was medically examined and a medical affidavit was obtained.

Godswish Dzivakwi appeared for the State. H Metro