THREE TEENS DRUG, GANG RAPE GIRL

Three teenagers were hauled to court for allegedly drugging and gang-raping a 16-year-old girl.
Obert Chiweda, 18, Titus Funganjera, 19, and a 17-year-old
(name withheld) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.
The 17-year-old boy was released into the custody of his
guardians, while his two accomplices were remanded in custody and advised to
apply for bail at the High Court.
Allegations are that last Saturday at around 7pm, the
16-year-old victim was coming from Budiriro when she met her boyfriend, the
17-year-old, who was with Chiweda.
The two asked her to accompany them to Mashwede and she
agreed.
The State alleges that when they got there, they bought an
alcoholic drink which they mixed with a soft drink before they gave her to
drink and she got drunk.
The duo allegedly hired a taxi to the girl’s home in Glen
View where Funganjera also resides.
When they got to the house, they took the girl into
Funganjera’s bedroom and took turns to rape her without protection.
The girl screamed, but no one came to her rescue, and she
reported the matter to her uncle the following day and he accompanied her to
make a police report, leading to the trio’s arrest.
The girl was medically examined and a medical affidavit was
obtained.
Godswish Dzivakwi appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment