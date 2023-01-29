THREE GMB WORKERS STEAL PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

THREE employees of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) have been arrested on allegations of stealing 9,5 tonnes of fertiliser worth US$7 000 meant for the Presidential Inputs Scheme in Hwange.
The two will appear in court soon.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said Philani Ndlovu (47), Calvin Kuedzisa (22) and Tafara Kudengeya had
allegedly stolen 190 by 50kg bags of fertiliser on Thursday last week in
Hwange.
Prompt action meant most of the bags were recovered, and of
the US$7 000 worth of fertiliser stolen, US$6 631,60 worth was recovered.
The ZRP is also investigating an armed robbery during the
early hours of Thursday at a shop along Coventry Road, Harare where a gang of
seven men armed with a pistol, a machete and a hammer pounced on three security
guards who were manning the premises before stealing US$45 000 cash and a DVR
camera.
Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information which may
lead to the arrest of the robbers should report to the nearest police station.
Herald
