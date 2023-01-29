THREE GMB WORKERS STEAL PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

THREE employees of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) have been arrested on allegations of stealing 9,5 tonnes of fertiliser worth US$7 000 meant for the Presidential Inputs Scheme in Hwange.

The two will appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Philani Ndlovu (47), Calvin Kuedzisa (22) and Tafara Kudengeya had allegedly stolen 190 by 50kg bags of fertiliser on Thursday last week in Hwange.

Prompt action meant most of the bags were recovered, and of the US$7 000 worth of fertiliser stolen, US$6 631,60 worth was recovered.

The ZRP is also investigating an armed robbery during the early hours of Thursday at a shop along Coventry Road, Harare where a gang of seven men armed with a pistol, a machete and a hammer pounced on three security guards who were manning the premises before stealing US$45 000 cash and a DVR camera.

Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the robbers should report to the nearest police station. Herald