THREE CHIVHU CHILDREN DIE FROM CONTAMINATED MUSHROOMS

THREE children from Chivhu died last Friday while two were treated and discharged after eating contaminated mushroom in Range Village.
Prudence Mhangami, 10, died on admission at Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals, while Liona Zariro, 3, and two-year-old Mazvita Taderera
died on admission at Chivhu General Hospital.
Family spokesperson Runzi Kanokora, 39, told H-Metro that
two minors survived and have since been discharged from Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals.
“We lost three children after they ate mushroom they
prepared for supper.
“Five children ate the mushroom and only two survived after
receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
“We are burying two of the victims today (yesterday) in
Chivhu and the older one will be buried at her father’s rural area tomorrow
(today).
“The five were staying with their grandfather. On the
tragic day, the children picked mushroom on their way home from school.
“Their grandfather prepared sadza which they were going to
eat with milk, and retired to bed a bit earlier.
“The children cooked and ate the mushroom leading to this
tragedy,” she said. H Metro
