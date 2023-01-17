THREE CHIVHU CHILDREN DIE FROM CONTAMINATED MUSHROOMS

THREE children from Chivhu died last Friday while two were treated and discharged after eating contaminated mushroom in Range Village.

Prudence Mhangami, 10, died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, while Liona Zariro, 3, and two-year-old Mazvita Taderera died on admission at Chivhu General Hospital.

Family spokesperson Runzi Kanokora, 39, told H-Metro that two minors survived and have since been discharged from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“We lost three children after they ate mushroom they prepared for supper.

“Five children ate the mushroom and only two survived after receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“We are burying two of the victims today (yesterday) in Chivhu and the older one will be buried at her father’s rural area tomorrow (today).

“The five were staying with their grandfather. On the tragic day, the children picked mushroom on their way home from school.

“Their grandfather prepared sadza which they were going to eat with milk, and retired to bed a bit earlier.

"The children cooked and ate the mushroom leading to this tragedy," she said.