TEACHER WAS MURDERED : POST MORTEM RESULTS

Budiriro 4 Primary School ECD teacher, Magdalene Mandiveyi, was murdered, according to post-mortem results released yesterday.
The post-mortem results put to rest speculation by some
mourners that she had committed suicide following a domestic dispute.
“The deceased had a trauma secondary to assault,” reads the
post-mortem on the cause of death.
A number of people had questioned the call Madgalene had
made to the ECD Teacher-in-Charge in the morning telling her she would be late
for work.
She told the senior teacher that she was babysitting as her
maid had not yet reported for duty from her weekend off.
This triggered rumours that she could have had a
misunderstanding with her husband, David Mupanganyemba.
David told H-Metro yesterday that Magdalene would be laid
to rest at Danhama village in Honde Valley tomorrow.
“We will collect the body tomorrow (today) and take it home
at Budiriro 5B. Mourners will have time to be with the body for some hours,
then we will take it to Honde Valley. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday,”
he said.
Magdalene’s body was found in a maize field at Aspindale
Hill near Mufakose on Friday after she had gone missing on Monday. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment