PSYCHOLOGY MAZIWISA ARRESTED

Psychology Maziwisa has appeared at the Harare magistrate courts after he was arrested this Friday.

Maziwisa, who was believed to be on the run, has been remanded in custody.

He was arrested in 2018 together with former television presenter Oscar Pambuka after they were fraudulently awarded a tender to do public relations work for Zesa Holdings under their firm, Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd.

Former energy minister Samuel Undenge facilitated the tender at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations department. He was convicted for abuse of office.

Maziwisa and Pambuka were convicted for fraud, but later released after they appealed at the High Court.

Pambuka is already serving a two-and-a-half years jail term for the fraud after he was convicted by Mbare Magistrate, Mr Nyasha Vitorini this week. ZBC