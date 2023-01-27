PSYCHOLOGY MAZIWISA ARRESTED

Psychology Maziwisa has appeared at the Harare magistrate courts after he was arrested this Friday.
Maziwisa, who was believed to be on the run, has been
remanded in custody.
He was arrested in 2018 together with former television
presenter Oscar Pambuka after they were fraudulently awarded a tender to do
public relations work for Zesa Holdings under their firm, Fruitful
Communications (Pvt) Ltd.
Former energy minister Samuel Undenge facilitated the
tender at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations
department. He was convicted for abuse of office.
Maziwisa and Pambuka were convicted for fraud, but later
released after they appealed at the High Court.
Pambuka is already serving a two-and-a-half years jail term
for the fraud after he was convicted by Mbare Magistrate, Mr Nyasha Vitorini
this week. ZBC
